Switzerland Hosts Summit for Peace in Ukraine Amid Tensions

Canberra, Jun 13 (The Conversation) – This weekend, Switzerland hosts the "Summit on Peace in Ukraine," a gathering aimed at building support for Ukraine's lasting peace strategy. Notably absent will be Russia, dismissing the event as irrelevant.

Instead of yielding a final settlement in the war, the summit seeks consensus on basic principles to end the conflict. President Volodymyr Zelensky's ten-point "peace formula" remains pivotal, emphasizing nuclear safety, food security, and releasing Ukrainian citizens held by Russia.

Key participants include around 90 countries, with the United States represented by Vice President Kamala Harris. With a focus on reinforcing Ukraine's recognised borders, the summit aims to put Ukraine's crisis back on the world stage, despite modest expectations due to Russia's absence.

