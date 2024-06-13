Pema Khandu's Third Term: A New Dawn for Arunachal Pradesh
BJP leader Pema Khandu took oath as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term. Sworn in by Governor KT Parnaik, the ceremony was attended by high-profile leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda. 11 other MLAs were also inducted as ministers.
PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 13-06-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 11:22 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP leader Pema Khandu has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for an unprecedented third consecutive term.
The swearing-in ceremony, presided over by Governor KT Parnaik, was graced by prominent figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda.
In addition to Khandu, 11 other MLAs were inducted as ministers, solidifying BJP's stronghold by securing 46 out of 60 assembly seats.
