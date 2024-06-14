Amit Shah Urges Tamilisai Soundararajan to Intensify Political Efforts Post-Elections

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan disclosed on Thursday that senior party figure Amit Shah instructed her to intensify political and constituency activities, shortly after a video of their interaction became public. The footage taken during TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony in Andhra Pradesh showcased Shah in an animated discussion with Soundararajan.

Soundararajan, former Governor of Telangana, stated on social media platform X that the meeting with Shah was their first since the Lok Sabha elections. The conversation centered around post-election follow-up and the obstacles faced, with Shah offering reassurances and advising her to focus on political tasks with greater intensity.

Despite rumors of discord within the Tamil Nadu BJP, particularly following mentions of "criminal elements" and the importance of an AIADMK alliance, Soundararajan reiterated her dedication to addressing these challenges. Her loss in the South Chennai Lok Sabha seat to DMK's Tamizhachi Thangapandian adds context to the ongoing political narrative.

