G7 Summit Tackles Migration and Major Global Issues Amid Contentious Debates

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations have shifted their focus to migration issues on the second day of their summit in Italy's scenic Puglia region. Key discussions centered on combating human trafficking and boosting investment in countries from which migrants embark on perilous journeys.

This year's gathering also addresses financial aid to Ukraine, the Gaza conflict, artificial intelligence, climate change, and China's economic strategies. Disparities emerged over the summit's closing declaration, notably regarding the reference to abortion, igniting debate among leaders.

Migration remains a critical issue for host nation Italy, led by right-wing Premier Giorgia Meloni, who aims to enhance investments in African nations to alleviate migratory stress on Europe. President Biden's U.S. policy efforts and legal hurdles highlight the ongoing global challenge.

