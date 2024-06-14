Left Menu

G7 Summit Tackles Migration and Major Global Issues Amid Contentious Debates

The G7 Summit in Italy's Puglia region shifts focus to migration, including anti-trafficking and investment initiatives in African countries to curb migratory pressures. The summit also covers Ukraine support, AI, climate change, and China's economic policies amid differing views on including abortion in the final declaration.

PTI | Bari | Updated: 14-06-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 10:00 IST
Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations have shifted their focus to migration issues on the second day of their summit in Italy's scenic Puglia region. Key discussions centered on combating human trafficking and boosting investment in countries from which migrants embark on perilous journeys.

This year's gathering also addresses financial aid to Ukraine, the Gaza conflict, artificial intelligence, climate change, and China's economic strategies. Disparities emerged over the summit's closing declaration, notably regarding the reference to abortion, igniting debate among leaders.

Migration remains a critical issue for host nation Italy, led by right-wing Premier Giorgia Meloni, who aims to enhance investments in African nations to alleviate migratory stress on Europe. President Biden's U.S. policy efforts and legal hurdles highlight the ongoing global challenge.

