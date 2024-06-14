Maharashtra's Legislative Monsoon Session: Pre-Election Dynamics Unfold
The Maharashtra legislature's monsoon session is scheduled from June 27 to July 12, with the state budget presentation on June 28. This session, the last before the September-October assembly polls, follows an interim budget presented in February due to the Lok Sabha elections.
- Country:
- India
The official schedule has been confirmed: Maharashtra's legislative monsoon session will take place from June 27 to July 12, marking a crucial period in the state's political calendar ahead of the assembly polls set for September-October.
During a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Friday, the decision was finalized, underscoring the session's significance. Notably, the state budget will be unveiled on June 28, following the interim budget tabled in February due to the Lok Sabha elections.
This monsoon session in Mumbai stands as the concluding legislative gathering before the upcoming state elections, making it a pivotal moment for political maneuvering and policy announcements.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sourav Ganguly to be Chief Guest for International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference, 2024 with over 400 SCM delegates in Mumbai
Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch seizes drugs worth Rs 1.12 crore
Court convicts gangster Chhota Rajan in case of murder of Mumbai hotelier Jaya Shetty in 2001.
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant to wed in Mumbai on July 12
Mumbai set for another vertical boom, high rise buildings projected to rise over 30% this decade