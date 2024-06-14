Maharashtra's Legislative Monsoon Session: Pre-Election Dynamics Unfold

The official schedule has been confirmed: Maharashtra's legislative monsoon session will take place from June 27 to July 12, marking a crucial period in the state's political calendar ahead of the assembly polls set for September-October.

During a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Friday, the decision was finalized, underscoring the session's significance. Notably, the state budget will be unveiled on June 28, following the interim budget tabled in February due to the Lok Sabha elections.

This monsoon session in Mumbai stands as the concluding legislative gathering before the upcoming state elections, making it a pivotal moment for political maneuvering and policy announcements.

