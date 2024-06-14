India to Participate in High-Level Summit on Ukraine: Zelenskiy Meets Modi
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that India will send a 'high-level' delegation to an international summit on Ukraine. The announcement came after Zelenskiy met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Italy during the Group of Seven summit. The leaders discussed trade, expanding ties, and summit preparations.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said India would send a "high-level" delegation to an international summit in Switzerland on Ukraine this weekend after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Italy on Friday.
The leaders, who met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit, discussed trade, expanding ties and preparations for the summit, which Ukraine hopes will be attended by around 100 countries and organisations. "Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending a high-level delegation to the Summit," Zelenskiy said in a statement on the Telegram app after their meeting.
