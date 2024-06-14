Left Menu

Modi and Sunak Reaffirm India-UK Partnership at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met to reinforce the India-UK strategic partnership during the G7 Summit. They reviewed FTA negotiations and expressed intent to deepen ties in various sectors. The meeting underscored mutual commitments and the progress in bilateral relations.

PTI | Bari | Updated: 14-06-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 18:06 IST
Modi and Sunak Reaffirm India-UK Partnership at G7 Summit
Narendra Modi
  Italy
  • Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening the India-UK strategic partnership during a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the G7 Summit. The meeting took place at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Apulia.

As the two leaders greeted each other warmly, they reviewed the progress in ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations and expressed their shared intent to deepen bilateral ties across diverse sectors.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the meeting as fruitful, noting discussions on the Roadmap 2030 and cooperation in sectors such as semiconductors, technology, and defence, which signify the enduring commitment of both nations.

