Congress Criticizes Relocation of Iconic Statues in Parliament Premises

In a move that has sparked controversy, the Congress party has accused the Modi government of strategically relocating statues of Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar, and Chhatrapati Shivaji within Parliament premises.

According to Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, the relocation is designed to ensure that the statues are not in prominent places where Members of Parliament (MPs) could engage in peaceful and democratic protests. Ramesh shared the sentiments on X, formerly known as Twitter, referencing a circular by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The Congress argues that such actions serve to disrupt Opposition parties' ability to hold effective democratic demonstrations, stating that these 'stunts' cannot save Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government from instability.

