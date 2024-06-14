Tragic Loss in Kuwait: Bihar CM Announces Aid for Families
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the death of two individuals from the state in the Kuwait fire that claimed more than 40 Indian lives. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh has been announced for the families of the deceased. Efforts are underway to repatriate the bodies for last rites.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed profound sorrow over the demise of two state residents in the devastating Kuwait fire, which resulted in over 40 Indian fatalities.
The Chief Minister's Office announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased.
Authorities, under Kumar's directives, are coordinating with the Kuwait Embassy in New Delhi to ensure the repatriation of the bodies for their final rites.
The victims, Sheo Shanker Singh and Anil Giri, hailed from Gopalganj district, with Singh having spent 10 months in Kuwait and Giri eight years.
