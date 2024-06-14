Left Menu

RSS Quells Rift Rumors, Reiterates Alignment with BJP

The RSS has dismissed speculations about a rift with the BJP, stating that recent remarks by Mohan Bhagwat were misinterpreted. The two organizations are set to hold an annual coordination meeting in Kerala from August 31, with senior BJP leaders, including its president, expected to attend.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 21:45 IST
The RSS has dismissed claims of a rift with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling recent rumors mere speculation aimed at creating confusion. This statement follows Mohan Bhagwat's critical comments, which some interpreted as being aimed at the BJP.

RSS sources clarified that Bhagwat's remarks were consistent with his past addresses following the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. They emphasized that his comments were misinterpreted and not directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any BJP leaders.

The clarification comes ahead of the RSS's three-day annual coordination meeting with its affiliates, including the BJP, scheduled to begin on August 31 in Kerala's Palakkad district. Senior BJP leaders are expected to attend the event, marking the first such exercise after the recent elections.

