Prashant Kishor Slams Nitish Kumar for Power Politics with Modi

Prashant Kishor, the renowned political strategist turned activist, delivered a scathing critique of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday, accusing him of compromising his integrity for political survival. Kishor claimed that Kumar, in a bid to secure his tenure, 'touched the feet' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at a public meeting in Bhagalpur, Kishor, who had once managed Kumar's election campaign and later joined JD(U), expressed his disappointment. 'People ask me why I criticize Nitish Kumar now, having worked with him in the past. He was a different man back then. His conscience had not been put up for sale,' he remarked.

Kishor emphasized that the leader of the state should embody the pride of its people. 'Nitish Kumar brought shame to Bihar when he touched Modi's feet,' he alleged, alluding to a recent NDA meeting in Delhi. Kishor argued that Kumar is leveraging his position not for Bihar's benefit but to cement his power with the BJP's backing beyond the 2025 assembly polls.

