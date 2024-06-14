Controversy Erupts as NCP MP Nilesh Lanke Visits Criminal's House

Tensions escalated within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as newly elected MP Nilesh Lanke found himself at the center of a controversy for visiting the house of notorious criminal Gajanan Marne.

Lanke defended his actions, saying the meeting, which was captured on social media, was unintentional and he was unaware of Marne's criminal background. Lanke explained he was in the area for a condolence visit and was invited over for tea.

NCP leader Amol Mitkari sharply criticized Lanke, questioning whether the NCP (SP) had sought criminal support to win recent elections. The incident drew parallels to a previous controversy involving Parth Pawar.

