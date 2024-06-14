Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as NCP MP Nilesh Lanke Visits Criminal's House

NCP MP Nilesh Lanke's visit to criminal Gajanan Marne's house sparked controversy. Lanke claimed the meeting was accidental and he was unaware of Marne's history. NCP leader Amol Mitkari criticized the visit and raised concerns about NCP (SP)'s alleged support from criminals during elections.

Tensions escalated within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as newly elected MP Nilesh Lanke found himself at the center of a controversy for visiting the house of notorious criminal Gajanan Marne.

Lanke defended his actions, saying the meeting, which was captured on social media, was unintentional and he was unaware of Marne's criminal background. Lanke explained he was in the area for a condolence visit and was invited over for tea.

NCP leader Amol Mitkari sharply criticized Lanke, questioning whether the NCP (SP) had sought criminal support to win recent elections. The incident drew parallels to a previous controversy involving Parth Pawar.

