JD(S) and BJP Leaders Resign from State Assembly After Lok Sabha Victory

In significant political developments, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai have resigned from the state Legislative Assembly after their election as Members of Parliament in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. The announcement came on Saturday as both leaders submitted their resignations to the Assembly Speaker U T Khader.

Kumaraswamy, representing the Channapatna Assembly segment, and Bommai, the former MLA from Shiggaon seat, vacated their positions to join the Union Government. Kumaraswamy, now a Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet, was elected from Mandya constituency, whereas Bommai represents the Haveri Lok Sabha seat.

The vacancies created by their resignations have triggered the need for by-elections in the Channapatna and Shiggaon Assembly segments. The Election Commission is expected to announce the dates for the by-polls soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)