IUML Criticizes CPI(M) Over Anti-Muslim Campaign During Lok Sabha Polls

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has launched a scathing attack on the ruling CPI (M), alleging that its 'anti-Muslim campaigns' during the Lok Sabha polls aided the BJP in securing the Thrissur seat in Kerala.

A key partner in the opposition Congress-led UDF, the IUML dismissed the Marxist party's campaign as a 'mere joke,' which suggested that Muslims would become second-class citizens without the Left.

IUML supremo Sadique Ali Shihab Thangal, in an interview published Saturday in the party mouthpiece 'Chandrika,' claimed that the CPI (M)'s 'double-edged tactics' allowed the BJP to benefit. He urged the Left to introspect on the reasons behind the BJP's increasing vote share in Thrissur.

