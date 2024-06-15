Left Menu

IUML Criticizes CPI(M) Over Anti-Muslim Campaign During Lok Sabha Polls

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has criticized the CPI (M), alleging that its anti-Muslim campaigns during the Lok Sabha elections helped the BJP win the Thrissur seat in Kerala. The IUML claims that CPI (M)'s tactics indirectly benefited the BJP, contributing to its increasing vote share in the region.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-06-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 15:03 IST
IUML Criticizes CPI(M) Over Anti-Muslim Campaign During Lok Sabha Polls
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has launched a scathing attack on the ruling CPI (M), alleging that its 'anti-Muslim campaigns' during the Lok Sabha polls aided the BJP in securing the Thrissur seat in Kerala.

A key partner in the opposition Congress-led UDF, the IUML dismissed the Marxist party's campaign as a 'mere joke,' which suggested that Muslims would become second-class citizens without the Left.

IUML supremo Sadique Ali Shihab Thangal, in an interview published Saturday in the party mouthpiece 'Chandrika,' claimed that the CPI (M)'s 'double-edged tactics' allowed the BJP to benefit. He urged the Left to introspect on the reasons behind the BJP's increasing vote share in Thrissur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
3
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Asia's Fight Against Toxic Pollutants: UNEP's Persistent Organic Pollutants Monitoring Plan

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024