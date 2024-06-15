IUML Criticizes CPI(M) Over Anti-Muslim Campaign During Lok Sabha Polls
The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has criticized the CPI (M), alleging that its anti-Muslim campaigns during the Lok Sabha elections helped the BJP win the Thrissur seat in Kerala. The IUML claims that CPI (M)'s tactics indirectly benefited the BJP, contributing to its increasing vote share in the region.
The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has launched a scathing attack on the ruling CPI (M), alleging that its 'anti-Muslim campaigns' during the Lok Sabha polls aided the BJP in securing the Thrissur seat in Kerala.
A key partner in the opposition Congress-led UDF, the IUML dismissed the Marxist party's campaign as a 'mere joke,' which suggested that Muslims would become second-class citizens without the Left.
IUML supremo Sadique Ali Shihab Thangal, in an interview published Saturday in the party mouthpiece 'Chandrika,' claimed that the CPI (M)'s 'double-edged tactics' allowed the BJP to benefit. He urged the Left to introspect on the reasons behind the BJP's increasing vote share in Thrissur.
