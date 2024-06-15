Left Menu

NEWS HIGHLIGHTS WEST

BOM6 MH-FACTORY BLAST-TOLL Death toll in Nagpur explosives factory blast rises to eight Nagpur The death toll in the blast at an explosives factory in Maharashtras Nagpur district reached eight on Saturday after another worker succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 17:05 IST
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS WEST
  • Country:
  • India

Top stories from western region at 5 pm.

BOM7 CG-NAXAL-2ND LD ENCOUNTER **** 8 Naxalites, one STF jawan killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh Narayanpur: Eight Naxalites and a jawan of the Special Task Force (STF) were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Saturday, police said. **** BOM12 MH-MVA**** MVA's Lok Sabha poll victory is beginning, not end, says Uddhav Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the victory of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra is the beginning and not the end, and expressed confidence that the opposition alliance will win the upcoming assembly elections in the state. **** BOM6 MH-FACTORY BLAST-TOLL **** Death toll in Nagpur explosives factory blast rises to eight Nagpur: The death toll in the blast at an explosives factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district reached eight on Saturday after another worker succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital, an official said. **** BOM13 MH-KUWAIT FIRE-VICTIM **** Kuwait fire tragedy: Remains of 33-year-old Mumbai man reach city Mumbai: The mortal remains of Denny Karunakaran, one of the 45 Indians killed in a devastating fire in Kuwait, arrived in the city in the early hours of Saturday. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
3
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Asia's Fight Against Toxic Pollutants: UNEP's Persistent Organic Pollutants Monitoring Plan

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024