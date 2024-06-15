NEWS HIGHLIGHTS WEST

Top stories from western region at 5 pm.

BOM7 CG-NAXAL-2ND LD ENCOUNTER **** 8 Naxalites, one STF jawan killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh Narayanpur: Eight Naxalites and a jawan of the Special Task Force (STF) were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Saturday, police said. **** BOM12 MH-MVA**** MVA's Lok Sabha poll victory is beginning, not end, says Uddhav Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the victory of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra is the beginning and not the end, and expressed confidence that the opposition alliance will win the upcoming assembly elections in the state. **** BOM6 MH-FACTORY BLAST-TOLL **** Death toll in Nagpur explosives factory blast rises to eight Nagpur: The death toll in the blast at an explosives factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district reached eight on Saturday after another worker succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital, an official said. **** BOM13 MH-KUWAIT FIRE-VICTIM **** Kuwait fire tragedy: Remains of 33-year-old Mumbai man reach city Mumbai: The mortal remains of Denny Karunakaran, one of the 45 Indians killed in a devastating fire in Kuwait, arrived in the city in the early hours of Saturday. ****

