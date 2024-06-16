Left Menu

Pandas and Progress: Chinese Premier Li Qiang Strengthens Australia-China Bonds

Chinese Premier Li Qiang's visit to Australia focuses on mending ties through shared cultural symbols like giant pandas and lifting trade barriers. His trip marks the first by a Chinese premier in seven years, highlighting a significant improvement in bilateral relations since local tariffs were lifted.

Updated: 16-06-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 13:44 IST
Chinese Premier Li Qiang's visit to Australia on Sunday spotlighted the positive dynamics of the bilateral relationship, emphasizing shared cultural touchstones like giant pandas and a revitalized wine trade. He promised a new breeding pair of pandas while urging both nations to set aside their differences.

Arriving late Saturday in Adelaide, Li visited Adelaide Zoo, home to China-born pandas Wang Wang and Fu Ni since 2009. He announced the zoo would receive another pair of pandas, continuing the collaboration between China and Australia.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong acknowledged the goodwill gesture, noting its positive impact on South Australia's economy and job market. The visit underscores efforts to stabilize relations, with Li highlighting the mutual benefits of improved diplomatic ties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

