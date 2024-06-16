Jharkhand Congress to Evaluate Defeat in Lok Sabha Seats Starting June 20

The Jharkhand Congress is set to undergo a thorough evaluation of its recent electoral setbacks. Starting June 20, the party's poll review committee will assess its performance in five Lok Sabha seats where it faced defeat. This initiative was confirmed by the committee president, Pradeep Balmuchu, during a Sunday briefing.

In a meeting held at Congress Bhawan, Balmuchu emphasized the necessity of understanding the causes behind their losses. "The Congress had fielded candidates in seven seats under the INDIA bloc, winning only two. It's crucial to investigate why we lost in five," he said.

With assembly polls approaching later this year, Balmuchu is optimistic about the party's potential for recovery. "We have time to rectify our mistakes and emerge stronger," he asserted. The review process will initially target constituencies like Godda, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Chatra, and Ranchi, extending to all 14 seats subsequently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)