Left Menu

Jharkhand Congress to Evaluate Defeat in Lok Sabha Seats Starting June 20

The Jharkhand Congress poll review committee will start evaluating its performance in five Lok Sabha seats it lost, starting June 20. According to the committee president, Pradeep Balmuchu, the aim is to rectify mistakes before assembly polls later this year.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 16-06-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 17:03 IST
Jharkhand Congress to Evaluate Defeat in Lok Sabha Seats Starting June 20
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand Congress is set to undergo a thorough evaluation of its recent electoral setbacks. Starting June 20, the party's poll review committee will assess its performance in five Lok Sabha seats where it faced defeat. This initiative was confirmed by the committee president, Pradeep Balmuchu, during a Sunday briefing.

In a meeting held at Congress Bhawan, Balmuchu emphasized the necessity of understanding the causes behind their losses. "The Congress had fielded candidates in seven seats under the INDIA bloc, winning only two. It's crucial to investigate why we lost in five," he said.

With assembly polls approaching later this year, Balmuchu is optimistic about the party's potential for recovery. "We have time to rectify our mistakes and emerge stronger," he asserted. The review process will initially target constituencies like Godda, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Chatra, and Ranchi, extending to all 14 seats subsequently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024