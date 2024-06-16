Swiss Summit Brings Hope Closer to Ukraine's Peace Journey
A Swiss summit over the weekend has moved peace closer for Ukraine. However, achieving real peace will require patience and determination, European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen emphasized. The discussions did not constitute peace negotiations, as Russia's President Putin remains unyielding on his demands for Ukrainian territorial concessions.
A Swiss summit over the weekend has brought peace closer to Ukraine but real peace will not be achieved in one step, and the path there will require patience and determination, European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday.
"We know that peace in Ukraine will not be achieved in one step, it will be a journey," she said after the talks.
"It was not a peace negotiation because (Russia's President Vladimir) Putin is not serious about ending the war, he's insisting on capitulation, he's insisting on ceding Ukrainian territory - even territory that today is not occupied."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China's Stance on Russia-Ukraine Conflict: A Peace Advocate or Silent Participant?
China Champions Peace Efforts Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia's Putin held phone call with India's Modi, TASS reports
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to PM Modi; congratulates him on his party's success in general elections.
Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa Applauds Putin at Economic Forum