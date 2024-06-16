Left Menu

Swiss Summit Brings Hope Closer to Ukraine's Peace Journey

A Swiss summit over the weekend has moved peace closer for Ukraine. However, achieving real peace will require patience and determination, European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen emphasized. The discussions did not constitute peace negotiations, as Russia's President Putin remains unyielding on his demands for Ukrainian territorial concessions.

A Swiss summit over the weekend has brought peace closer to Ukraine but real peace will not be achieved in one step, and the path there will require patience and determination, European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday.

"We know that peace in Ukraine will not be achieved in one step, it will be a journey," she said after the talks.

"It was not a peace negotiation because (Russia's President Vladimir) Putin is not serious about ending the war, he's insisting on capitulation, he's insisting on ceding Ukrainian territory - even territory that today is not occupied."

