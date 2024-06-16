EVM Controversy: Political Leaders Clash Over Tampering Claims

A fresh political slugfest erupted on Sunday over EVM tampering claims, with Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders citing a media report alleging that a relative of a Shiv Sena candidate was found using a mobile phone 'connected' to an EVM during the counting of votes in Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency on June 4.

Vandana Suryavanshi, the returning officer of the constituency, dismissed the report as 'false news' and issued a defamation notice to the publication. She asserted that EVMs are standalone systems, not programmable and have no wireless communication capabilities.

The BJP demanded that the Election Commission prosecute those who 'amplified the lie' by sharing the news report. Rahul Gandhi and others also quoted Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweet about the risk of hacking EVMs. The controversy has further fueled debates on the reliability of EVMs in India.

