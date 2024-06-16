Left Menu

EVM Controversy: Political Leaders Clash Over Tampering Claims

A political clash has ignited over claims of EVM tampering, with opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, alleging manipulation during vote counting. The BJP has dismissed these claims, citing the standalone nature of EVMs. The issue has sparked a broader debate on the reliability of electronic voting machines in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 20:19 IST
EVM Controversy: Political Leaders Clash Over Tampering Claims
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

A fresh political slugfest erupted on Sunday over EVM tampering claims, with Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders citing a media report alleging that a relative of a Shiv Sena candidate was found using a mobile phone 'connected' to an EVM during the counting of votes in Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency on June 4.

Vandana Suryavanshi, the returning officer of the constituency, dismissed the report as 'false news' and issued a defamation notice to the publication. She asserted that EVMs are standalone systems, not programmable and have no wireless communication capabilities.

The BJP demanded that the Election Commission prosecute those who 'amplified the lie' by sharing the news report. Rahul Gandhi and others also quoted Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweet about the risk of hacking EVMs. The controversy has further fueled debates on the reliability of EVMs in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024