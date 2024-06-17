BJP Announces Candidates for West Bengal By-Polls

In a crucial move ahead of the West Bengal by-elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday declared Kalyan Chaubey and three new faces as their candidates for four assembly constituencies. The by-polls are slated to take place on July 10.

While Kalyan Chaubey will contest from Maniktala in Kolkata, other candidates include Manas Kumar Ghosh from Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur, Manoj Kumar Biswas from Ranaghat Dakshin (SC) in Nadia, and Binay Kumar Biswas from the Bagda (SC) seat. Notably, Manoj and Binay Kumar Biswas come from the Matua community, which holds significant voter influence in their respective areas.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has already announced its candidates: Krishna Kalyani, Mukut Mani Adhikari, Supti Pandey, and Madhuparna Thakur, respectively. The seats became vacant due to various reasons, including the death of TMC leader Sadhan Pandey. With both parties geared up, the political climate in West Bengal is heating up rapidly.

