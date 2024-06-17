BJP Unveils Key Election Incharges for Crucial Assembly Polls

In a strategic move, BJP president JP Nadda has appointed the party's election incharges and co-incharges for the assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Jammu and Kashmir. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav will lead the charge in Maharashtra, supported by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as co-incharge, according to the party's statement.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has taken the helm in Haryana with former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb assisting him. Similarly, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is designated for Jharkhand, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the co-incharge, as per the official statement.

The role of incharge for Jammu and Kashmir will be undertaken by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. Assembly polls are slated for later this year in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand, while the Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to conduct elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September.

