AAP Demands Drastic Actions on EVM Irregularities
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded the Supreme Court and the Election Commission to take strict actions regarding EVM irregularities. AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj raised concerns over EVM tampering, claiming it could result in unfair electoral outcomes. BJP refuted these claims, demanding prosecution of those who spread 'lies'.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has ramped up its call for stringent measures on the alleged irregularities in electronic voting machines (EVMs), urging the Supreme Court and the Election Commission to take definitive actions.
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh reinforced the party's claims, stating that the BJP's victory in 80 Lok Sabha seats should be scrutinized due to possible EVM tampering. Singh argued that a proper vote recount could dismantle the current BJP government.
Furthermore, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj emphasized that EVMs can be hacked without network connections, referencing his 2017 live demonstration. The BJP, however, has dismissed these allegations and demanded legal action against those publicizing these assertions.
