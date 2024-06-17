New Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Vows to Prevent Farmer Suicides

In a significant move, the newly elected Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Varshan Singh Deo has laid out plans to combat farmer suicides within the state.

Addressing senior officials of the agriculture and farmers' empowerment department, Singh Deo assured that his administration would strive to fulfill 100% of the BJP's manifesto promises, focusing on reaching full program expenditure.

Singh Deo thanked Chief Minister Moham Majhi for assigning him the crucial agriculture portfolio, which impacts the majority of Odisha's population. He also cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive for round-the-clock ministerial commitments, illustrating his dedication by assuming office on Eid, a public holiday.

