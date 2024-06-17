K R Suresh Reddy Elected BRS Leader in Parliament

K R Suresh Reddy, a BRS Rajya Sabha member, was elected as the party's leader in Parliament on Monday.

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao informed the Secretary Generals of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha about Reddy's election, replacing K Keshav Rao, who left BRS to join Congress in March.

Following Keshav Rao's exit, BRS has four members in the Rajya Sabha and failed to secure any seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

