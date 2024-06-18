Memes in the Political Arena: Biden vs. Trump

As the presidential campaigns heat up, memes have emerged as potent tools for both Joe Biden and Donald Trump. This phenomenon highlights the evolution of memes from mere internet jokes to powerful political messages.

Both the Democratic president and the Republican former president deploy these digital assets strategically, shaping public perception and driving engagement on social media platforms.

While memes offer a swift and edgy way to communicate political points, they aren't without controversy. Missteps can lead to significant backlash, underscoring the high-stakes nature of digital campaigning in today's political landscape.

