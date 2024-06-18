Left Menu

Memes in the Political Arena: Biden vs. Trump

In the current presidential campaigns, both Joe Biden and Donald Trump have embraced digital memes to shape narratives and reach wider audiences on social media. With millions relying on digital platforms for information, these memes play a crucial role in modern political strategy. Each candidate's team creates and distributes memes to bolster their public image while occasionally facing controversies.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 09:47 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

As the presidential campaigns heat up, memes have emerged as potent tools for both Joe Biden and Donald Trump. This phenomenon highlights the evolution of memes from mere internet jokes to powerful political messages.

Both the Democratic president and the Republican former president deploy these digital assets strategically, shaping public perception and driving engagement on social media platforms.

While memes offer a swift and edgy way to communicate political points, they aren't without controversy. Missteps can lead to significant backlash, underscoring the high-stakes nature of digital campaigning in today's political landscape.

