PPA MLAs Pledge Support to Pema Khandu Government
Two People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) MLAs extended their support to the Pema Khandu-led BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh. Nabam Vivek and Oken Tayeng submitted their letters of support, solidifying the BJP’s position in the state assembly. This comes after three independent MLAs also pledged their support.
PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 18-06-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 14:18 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, two MLAs from the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) have extended their support to the Pema Khandu-led BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh.
First-time MLAs Nabam Vivek and Oken Tayeng submitted their letters of support to the chief minister at his office, ensuring greater stability for the BJP in the northeastern state.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his gratitude on social media, highlighting the importance of their backing for the government's developmental agenda.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
