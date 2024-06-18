Left Menu

PPA MLAs Pledge Support to Pema Khandu Government

Two People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) MLAs extended their support to the Pema Khandu-led BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh. Nabam Vivek and Oken Tayeng submitted their letters of support, solidifying the BJP’s position in the state assembly. This comes after three independent MLAs also pledged their support.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 18-06-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 14:18 IST
PPA MLAs Pledge Support to Pema Khandu Government
Pema Khandu
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, two MLAs from the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) have extended their support to the Pema Khandu-led BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh.

First-time MLAs Nabam Vivek and Oken Tayeng submitted their letters of support to the chief minister at his office, ensuring greater stability for the BJP in the northeastern state.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his gratitude on social media, highlighting the importance of their backing for the government's developmental agenda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Cybersecurity Discourses in SMEs: From Synergistic Assets to Impractical Liabilities

Transforming Education in Sub-Saharan Africa: The Power of Public Investment

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024