Priyanka Gandhi: Strengthening Opposition and Representing Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi's presence in the Lok Sabha would bolster the opposition and provide robust representation for Wayanad, according to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. He commended her effective oratory skills and praised the decision for her to enter electoral politics from Kerala. Tharoor believes she will be a valuable asset in Parliament.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-06-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 16:28 IST
Priyanka Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi's entry into the Lok Sabha is poised to fortify the opposition benches, offering Wayanad a potent representative in Parliament, stated Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday.

Speaking to PTI during his 'thanksgiving' campaign in the Neyyattinkara Assembly constituency, Tharoor lauded Priyanka's decision to venture into electoral politics from Kerala, highlighting her eloquence during election campaigns.

Tharoor expressed confidence that Priyanka's victory in Wayanad would bring a powerful voice to Parliament, enhancing the party's strength in the Lok Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

