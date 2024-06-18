Priyanka Gandhi: Strengthening Opposition and Representing Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi's entry into the Lok Sabha is poised to fortify the opposition benches, offering Wayanad a potent representative in Parliament, stated Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday.

Speaking to PTI during his 'thanksgiving' campaign in the Neyyattinkara Assembly constituency, Tharoor lauded Priyanka's decision to venture into electoral politics from Kerala, highlighting her eloquence during election campaigns.

Tharoor expressed confidence that Priyanka's victory in Wayanad would bring a powerful voice to Parliament, enhancing the party's strength in the Lok Sabha.

