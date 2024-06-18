Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Congress Protests BJP's Alleged Collusion in Arson

The Congress in Chhattisgarh staged state-wide protests against the BJP government, accusing it of colluding in a violent demonstration by the Satnami community. Congress leaders demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, alleging failure to prevent arson and violence, and criticized the government's inaction regarding the desecration of a sacred symbol.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 18-06-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 17:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition Congress on Tuesday staged protests across Chhattisgarh, accusing the BJP government of colluding in arson and violence during a recent Satnami community demonstration in Balodabazar.

Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, led protests in multiple locations, demanding Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's resignation. They alleged the BJP facilitated the violent protest.

Baghel criticized the state's inaction over the desecration of the 'Jaitkham' (victory pillar), a sacred symbol for the Satnami community. Police have arrested 132 individuals in connection with the incidents.

