BJP Central Team Faces Protests from Own Workers in West Bengal

A BJP central team visiting West Bengal on Tuesday faced protests from its own party workers. The workers claimed that senior leaders had shown little empathy when they were displaced due to alleged post-poll violence in the state, according to party sources. The incident took place in Amtala area, under the Lok Sabha constituency of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, who is regarded as the party's second-in-command.

The Trinamool Congress stated that the protest demonstrated a disconnection between BJP leaders and their workers. The four-member team, led by former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, has been examining the situation amid allegations of violence by Trinamool Congress workers against BJP workers post-elections.

The team's convoy was halted by disgruntled BJP workers in Amtala, South 24 Parganas district, who voiced their grievances to the visiting leaders. Later, the team visited Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district to speak with locals in areas where TMC leaders were accused of sexual assault and land grabs. Brij Lal, a member of the BJP central team, mentioned that the team is well aware of the issues faced by party workers and plans to submit a report to the top leadership, potentially taking legal action to restore law and order in West Bengal.

