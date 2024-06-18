Elections Set to Stir Maharashtra Legislative Council as Terms End

The Election Commission of India has slated the biennial election for 11 Maharashtra Legislative Council seats on July 12, marking a crucial event in the state's political calendar.

With the 6-year term for 11 MLCs ending on July 27, the ECI has issued a detailed schedule: the election notification on June 25, nominations by July 2, scrutiny on July 3, and the withdrawal deadline set for July 5.

This election is particularly significant, coming ahead of the October assembly polls and following the recent splits within Shiv Sena and NCP. Notably, Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde and NCP led by Ajit Pawar will be contesting amid changing political dynamics.

