Elections Set to Stir Maharashtra Legislative Council as Terms End

The Election Commission of India has announced biennial elections for 11 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on July 12. This follows the retirement of 11 MLCs on July 27. Key political parties, including Shiv Sena, NCP, and BJP, are gearing up for the polls amid significant political splits.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 19:11 IST
The Election Commission of India has slated the biennial election for 11 Maharashtra Legislative Council seats on July 12, marking a crucial event in the state's political calendar.

With the 6-year term for 11 MLCs ending on July 27, the ECI has issued a detailed schedule: the election notification on June 25, nominations by July 2, scrutiny on July 3, and the withdrawal deadline set for July 5.

This election is particularly significant, coming ahead of the October assembly polls and following the recent splits within Shiv Sena and NCP. Notably, Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde and NCP led by Ajit Pawar will be contesting amid changing political dynamics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

