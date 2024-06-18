YSRCP Leader Slams Naidu Over Polavaram Project 'Falsehood'

In a recent development, senior YSRCP leader and former Irrigation Minister A Rambabu has publicly accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of spreading misinformation about the Polavaram project.

Responding to Naidu's Monday allegations that the previous YSRCP government left the mega irrigation project in disarray, Rambabu emphasized that these claims were untrue. He highlighted that Naidu is attempting to divert attention from his own failures by tarnishing the image of the current government led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking at a press conference held at the YSRCP office in Tadepalli, Rambabu urged Naidu to own up to his shortcomings and expedite the completion of the Polavaram project.

