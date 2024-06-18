YSRCP Leader Slams Naidu Over Polavaram Project 'Falsehood'
Senior YSRCP leader A Rambabu accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of spreading false information regarding the Polavaram project. Rambabu claimed that Naidu is deflecting blame onto the YSRCP, which ruled the state from 2019 to 2024, and urged him to acknowledge his mistakes and complete the project.
In a recent development, senior YSRCP leader and former Irrigation Minister A Rambabu has publicly accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of spreading misinformation about the Polavaram project.
Responding to Naidu's Monday allegations that the previous YSRCP government left the mega irrigation project in disarray, Rambabu emphasized that these claims were untrue. He highlighted that Naidu is attempting to divert attention from his own failures by tarnishing the image of the current government led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Speaking at a press conference held at the YSRCP office in Tadepalli, Rambabu urged Naidu to own up to his shortcomings and expedite the completion of the Polavaram project.
