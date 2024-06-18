Left Menu

Modi Embraces Varanasi: From Constituency to Third Term Triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his Varanasi constituency, where he celebrated his third consecutive election victory to the Lok Sabha. Modi emphasized the importance of farmers, women, and youth in developing India. He praised the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and the role of women in agriculture, promising substantial efforts for the nation's progress.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 18-06-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 21:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to his Varanasi constituency on Tuesday, marking his third consecutive Lok Sabha victory. Modi declared that Mother Ganga has adopted him, solidifying his connection with Varanasi.

Addressing the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan in Mehndiganj, Modi revealed that the unprecedented mandate from the recent election underscores historic support for his leadership. 'I consider farmers, women, the youth, and the poor as the pillars of a developed India,' declared Modi. In his third term, Modi highlighted that his first official act was to approve the release of the Rs 20,000-crore 17th installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi for over 9.26 crore farmers nationwide.

Underlining the importance of India's democracy, Modi compared the country's vast voter base to that of the G7 nations, emphasizing its global significance. He praised the record-breaking participation of over 31 crore women voters. Additionally, he stressed the crucial role agriculture will play in making India a top global economic power, and he commended the increased involvement of women in farming sectors like the Namo Drone Didi and Krishi Sakhi programs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

