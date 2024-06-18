Modi Seeks Divine Blessings at Kashi Vishwanath After Election Victory

In his inaugural visit to Varanasi post the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought spiritual solace at the revered Kashi Vishwanath temple on Tuesday. The prime minister partook in rituals led by chief priest Shrikant Mishra, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier in the day, Modi addressed the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan at Mehndiganj and later joined the Ganga aarti ceremony at Dashashwamedh Ghat. His visit to the sacred city underscores his connection to his parliamentary constituency and the significance of traditional practices post-election victory.

Officials confirmed that Modi would spend the night at the Banaras Locomotive Works' guesthouse, marking the conclusion of a spiritually charged and eventful day in Varanasi.

