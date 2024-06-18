Modi Seeks Divine Blessings at Kashi Vishwanath After Election Victory
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple to seek blessings following his Lok Sabha election victory. During his Varanasi visit, he also addressed a PM Kisan Samman Sammelan and participated in the Ganga aarti. Accompanying him were UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
- Country:
- India
In his inaugural visit to Varanasi post the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought spiritual solace at the revered Kashi Vishwanath temple on Tuesday. The prime minister partook in rituals led by chief priest Shrikant Mishra, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Earlier in the day, Modi addressed the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan at Mehndiganj and later joined the Ganga aarti ceremony at Dashashwamedh Ghat. His visit to the sacred city underscores his connection to his parliamentary constituency and the significance of traditional practices post-election victory.
Officials confirmed that Modi would spend the night at the Banaras Locomotive Works' guesthouse, marking the conclusion of a spiritually charged and eventful day in Varanasi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath: The Bulldozer Monk's Unyielding Campaign
Yogi Adityanath: The Saffron Crusader's Struggle in UP Elections
PM Modi extends wishes to UP CM Yogi Adityanath on his 52nd birthday
Yogi Adityanath Reviews Uttar Pradesh Public Welfare Projects
Yogi Adityanath's Call to Action: Speedy Resolution of Public Issues in Uttar Pradesh