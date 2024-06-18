Left Menu

Modi Seeks Divine Blessings at Kashi Vishwanath After Election Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple to seek blessings following his Lok Sabha election victory. During his Varanasi visit, he also addressed a PM Kisan Samman Sammelan and participated in the Ganga aarti. Accompanying him were UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 18-06-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 22:41 IST
Modi Seeks Divine Blessings at Kashi Vishwanath After Election Victory
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In his inaugural visit to Varanasi post the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought spiritual solace at the revered Kashi Vishwanath temple on Tuesday. The prime minister partook in rituals led by chief priest Shrikant Mishra, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier in the day, Modi addressed the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan at Mehndiganj and later joined the Ganga aarti ceremony at Dashashwamedh Ghat. His visit to the sacred city underscores his connection to his parliamentary constituency and the significance of traditional practices post-election victory.

Officials confirmed that Modi would spend the night at the Banaras Locomotive Works' guesthouse, marking the conclusion of a spiritually charged and eventful day in Varanasi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024