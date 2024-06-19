Punjab Congress to Announce Jalandhar West Bypoll Candidate

In a significant political development, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has revealed that the party is expected to announce its candidate for the Jalandhar West reserve assembly seat bypoll on Wednesday.

Addressing the media at the Punjab Congress Bhawan, Warring stated that discussions regarding the upcoming Jalandhar West (SC) by-election are underway among district unit presidents. The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Aam Aadmi Party legislator Sheetal Angural.

The polling for this crucial by-election is scheduled for July 10, with the counting of votes on July 13. Warring also took the opportunity to criticize the AAP government's handling of the state's power situation, highlighting the increase in electricity tariffs and extended power cuts.

