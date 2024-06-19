Jaishankar’s Sri Lanka Visit to Reaffirm Neighbourhood First Policy

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is set to visit Sri Lanka on Thursday, marking his first bilateral trip abroad in his second consecutive term in office. This visit embodies India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy' and emphasizes New Delhi's sustained commitment to its closest maritime neighbor, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The MEA highlighted that Jaishankar's trip would inject new energy into connectivity projects and other sectors of mutual interest between India and Sri Lanka. Notably, Jaishankar was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's delegation at the recent G7 Outreach summit in Italy's Apulia region.

During his standalone bilateral visit, Jaishankar will engage in extensive discussions with Sri Lankan leadership, reinforcing the strong bilateral ties. The MEA statement noted, 'Reaffirming India's Neighbourhood First Policy, the visit underlines India's continued commitment to Sri Lanka as its closest maritime neighbor and time-tested friend.'

