Rahul Gandhi Celebrates 54th Birthday with Compassionate Acts
Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president, celebrated his 54th birthday at AICC headquarters, urging Congress workers to mark the occasion through humanitarian efforts. Party leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi, lauded his dedication to constitutional values and empathy for marginalized voices.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president and MP from Rae Bareli, celebrated his 54th birthday at the AICC headquarters, emphasizing acts of humanitarianism over grand celebrations. Party leaders joined him to commend his commitment to constitutional values.
Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted Gandhi's unwavering dedication and compassion, while Priyanka Gandhi shared a heartfelt social media post praising her brother.
Other prominent leaders, including MK Stalin, Akhilesh Yadav, and Sharad Pawar, extended birthday wishes to Gandhi, praising his enduring dedication to public service and transformative leadership.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha polls results: Sonia Gandhi arrives at residence of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Taliban Evicts Thousands, Deepening Afghanistan's Humanitarian Crisis
"People of Uttar Pradesh have shown a lot of discretion," says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Escalating Conflict in Gaza: A Shattered Humanitarian Crisis
KZN Provides Humanitarian Aid Following Devastating Floods