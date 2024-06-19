'Two Boys' Alliance: Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav's Political Love Story

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, has once again expressed his solidarity with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Quoting their old campaign tagline 'UP ke do ladke', Gandhi aimed to underscore their camaraderie while taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi's comments were a nod to the 'mohabbat ki dukaan' theme from his pan-India yatras and the Lok Sabha election campaign. This came in response to a birthday greeting from Yadav, with Gandhi responding, 'UP ke do ladke Hindustan ki rajneeti ko mohabbat ki dukaan banayenge' (loosely translating to two boys of UP will make India's politics all about love).

Notably, the 'UP ke do ladke' slogan was first introduced during the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections when Congress and Samajwadi Party had forged an alliance that ultimately failed. Despite the unsuccessful past alliance, recent Lok Sabha election results show a promising performance by the Samajwadi Party, which has reignited talks of a continued alliance. The BJP, with 240 seats, fell short of a majority, whereas the Congress-Samajwadi alliance shows positive signs of effective coordination.

