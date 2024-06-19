Left Menu

TMC Accuses Centre of Blocking Foreign Investment

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the Centre of obstructing foreign investment in West Bengal. The party claimed that the Ministry of External Affairs advised against the Australian Deputy High Commissioner's meeting with state ministers. TMC leaders also raised concerns about the Centre's inconsistent foreign policy and alleged stock market manipulation by BJP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 18:52 IST
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has levied serious allegations against the central government, claiming deliberate obstruction in West Bengal's foreign investment pursuits. On Wednesday, TMC's Rajya Sabha member Saket Gokhale asserted that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advised the Australian Deputy High Commissioner against meeting three West Bengal ministers.

Gokhale revealed during a press conference that the MEA's Oceania division interfered with the planned meetings of Deputy High Commissioner Nicholas McCaffrey with Industry and Commerce Minister Shashi Panja, IT Minister Babul Supriyo, and Agriculture Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay. The TMC leaders questioned the Centre's motive behind such a move. Gokhale also highlighted the Centre's repeated denial of permission for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's overseas visits.

Additionally, the TMC called for an investigation into alleged stock market manipulation by the ruling BJP, which they claim has harmed retail investors. Similar accusations have been echoed by other INDIA bloc parties. The TMC plans to address these issues in the upcoming Parliament session.

