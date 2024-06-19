TMC Accuses Centre of Blocking Foreign Investment

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has levied serious allegations against the central government, claiming deliberate obstruction in West Bengal's foreign investment pursuits. On Wednesday, TMC's Rajya Sabha member Saket Gokhale asserted that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advised the Australian Deputy High Commissioner against meeting three West Bengal ministers.

Gokhale revealed during a press conference that the MEA's Oceania division interfered with the planned meetings of Deputy High Commissioner Nicholas McCaffrey with Industry and Commerce Minister Shashi Panja, IT Minister Babul Supriyo, and Agriculture Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay. The TMC leaders questioned the Centre's motive behind such a move. Gokhale also highlighted the Centre's repeated denial of permission for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's overseas visits.

Additionally, the TMC called for an investigation into alleged stock market manipulation by the ruling BJP, which they claim has harmed retail investors. Similar accusations have been echoed by other INDIA bloc parties. The TMC plans to address these issues in the upcoming Parliament session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)