Congress Fields Dheeran Shah Invati for Amarwara Bypoll

In a critical move ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress on Wednesday announced Dheeran Shah Invati as its candidate for the bypoll in the Amarwara assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district.

Invati is set to face a formidable opponent, the BJP's Kamlesh Shah, who recently defected from the Congress.

The bypoll, slated for July 10, was triggered by Kamlesh Shah's resignation, which came soon after his switch to the BJP. His nomination was submitted on Tuesday, accompanied by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state BJP head V D Sharma.

Reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), the Amarwara constituency has historically toggled between parties, with the BJP capturing it only twice since 1972.

The upcoming bypoll poses a significant challenge for both parties, especially after the BJP's comprehensive sweep of all 29 parliamentary seats in Madhya Pradesh, including Kamal Nath's stronghold, Chhindwara, in the recent general elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)