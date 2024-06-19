Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik: From Five-Term CM to Leader of Opposition

Naveen Patnaik, the former five-term CM of Odisha and BJD president, will now lead the opposition in the state's assembly after his party's loss to the BJP. Patnaik vowed to work hard for the people of Odisha, despite the BJD's recent electoral defeat.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-06-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:09 IST
Naveen Patnaik: From Five-Term CM to Leader of Opposition
Naveen Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Patnaik, the five-term chief minister and BJD president, will now serve as the leader of the opposition in Odisha assembly after his party lost power to the BJP in the recent elections.

Speaking post the BJD's legislature party meeting, Patnaik expressed his commitment to continue working tirelessly for the people of Odisha. He shared, 'We had a meeting of the MLAs of the BJD. I congratulated and thanked them. They have elected me as the leader of the opposition and leader of the BJD legislature party.'

The meeting discussed recent elections and other key matters. Patnaik named Prasanna Acharya as the deputy leader of opposition, Pramila Mallik as the chief whip, and Pratap Keshari Deb as the deputy chief whip. Acharya emphasized their dedication to Odisha's development, and Mallik mentioned their ongoing fight for farmers, youths, and women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024