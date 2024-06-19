Naveen Patnaik: From Five-Term CM to Leader of Opposition

Naveen Patnaik, the five-term chief minister and BJD president, will now serve as the leader of the opposition in Odisha assembly after his party lost power to the BJP in the recent elections.

Speaking post the BJD's legislature party meeting, Patnaik expressed his commitment to continue working tirelessly for the people of Odisha. He shared, 'We had a meeting of the MLAs of the BJD. I congratulated and thanked them. They have elected me as the leader of the opposition and leader of the BJD legislature party.'

The meeting discussed recent elections and other key matters. Patnaik named Prasanna Acharya as the deputy leader of opposition, Pramila Mallik as the chief whip, and Pratap Keshari Deb as the deputy chief whip. Acharya emphasized their dedication to Odisha's development, and Mallik mentioned their ongoing fight for farmers, youths, and women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)