Mann Urges Candidates to Prioritize People's Problems After Electoral Setback

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann convened a strategic meeting on Wednesday with AAP's electoral candidates from Gurdaspur and Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituencies. He urged them to prioritize addressing local problems and drive development efforts.

During the meeting, Mann emphasized the significance of grassroots engagement and requested candidates Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi and Laljit Singh Bhullar to actively listen to constituents' complaints. He extended gratitude to AAP workers, calling them the 'backbone of the party' for their unwavering dedication during the election campaign.

The gathering follows the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where AAP faced a setback, with Congress winning seven of the 13 seats in Punjab, while AAP secured three. The BJP failed to win any seats in the border state.

