Mann Urges Candidates to Prioritize People's Problems After Electoral Setback

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a crucial meeting with AAP's Gurdaspur and Khadoor Sahib candidates who recently lost in the general elections. He directed them to focus on grassroots development and people's complaints, thanking party workers for their hard work during the campaign.

Updated: 19-06-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:51 IST
Mann Urges Candidates to Prioritize People's Problems After Electoral Setback
Bhagwant Mann
  India
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann convened a strategic meeting on Wednesday with AAP's electoral candidates from Gurdaspur and Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituencies. He urged them to prioritize addressing local problems and drive development efforts.

During the meeting, Mann emphasized the significance of grassroots engagement and requested candidates Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi and Laljit Singh Bhullar to actively listen to constituents' complaints. He extended gratitude to AAP workers, calling them the 'backbone of the party' for their unwavering dedication during the election campaign.

The gathering follows the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where AAP faced a setback, with Congress winning seven of the 13 seats in Punjab, while AAP secured three. The BJP failed to win any seats in the border state.

