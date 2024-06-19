"I am often asked why I always wear...": Rahul Gandhi launches 'White T-shirt' campaign

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a 'White T-shirt' campaign on the occasion of his 54th birthday. Taking to 'X', Gandhi wrote, "My heartfelt thanks to all of you for your birthday wishes. I am often asked why I always wear a 'white T-shirt' - this T-shirt symbolises transparency, solidity and simplicity for me."

"Where and how useful are these values in your life? Use #WhiteTshirtArmy and tell me in a video. And, I will gift you a white T-shirt. Lots of love to everyone", he added. On the occasion of his birthday, the Congress leader, along with his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited party headquarters in the national capital, earlier today.

Hoardings and banners wishing Rahul Gandhi on his birthday were put up around 10 Janpath (the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi) and party Headquarters in Delhi. Several leaders across the party lines extended greetings to the Congress leader.

Born on June 19, 1970, Gandhi is a five-term Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha.In 2004, Rahul Gandhi announced his entry into Indian politics. He contested his first election from Amethi, in Uttar Pradesh--the same seat his late father represented--where he won by an overwhelming margin of almost three lakh votes. On September 24, 2007, Rahul Gandhi was appointed General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). In September 2022, he embarked on the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY). This monumental padayatra of 4080 kilometres was undertaken on September 7, 2022, from Kanyakumari in the south and culminated on January 30, 2023, in Kashmir in the north.

In January 2024, Rahul Gandhi embarked on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY), a journey from Manipur in the northeast of India to Mumbai on the West coast that culminated on March 16, 2024. This 6,700-kilometre-long yatra focused on bringing comprehensive social, economic, and political justice to the people of India. Meanwhile, in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi retained Kerala's Wayanad seat while winning Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli seat -- a Congress bastion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)