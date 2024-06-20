Putin's Strategic Pivot: Strengthening Ties in Vietnam Amid International Isolation

Amid mounting international isolation sparked by Moscow's military ventures in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a noteworthy state visit to Vietnam this Thursday, seeking to bolster long-standing partnerships.

Upon his arrival from North Korea, where he formalized a mutual aid agreement with Kim Jong Un, Putin received a ceremonial welcome in Vietnam. His agenda includes critical discussions with top Vietnamese leaders such as Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President To Lam.

This visit has attracted sharp condemnation from the U.S., underscoring Vietnam's increasingly intricate diplomatic landscape. Analysts suggest Russia's role in Vietnam remains pivotal due to its substantial military equipment supplies and oil exploration technologies, which support Vietnam's sovereignty claims in the South China Sea.

