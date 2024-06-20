Putin's Strategic Pivot: Strengthening Ties in Vietnam Amid International Isolation
Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a state visit to Vietnam, aiming to fortify relations amid increasing isolation due to Russia's Ukraine actions. The trip follows a North Korean visit where Putin and Kim Jong Un signed a mutual aid pact. The U.S. criticizes the visit, highlighting Vietnam's challenging diplomatic balancing act.
- Country:
- Vietnam
Amid mounting international isolation sparked by Moscow's military ventures in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a noteworthy state visit to Vietnam this Thursday, seeking to bolster long-standing partnerships.
Upon his arrival from North Korea, where he formalized a mutual aid agreement with Kim Jong Un, Putin received a ceremonial welcome in Vietnam. His agenda includes critical discussions with top Vietnamese leaders such as Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President To Lam.
This visit has attracted sharp condemnation from the U.S., underscoring Vietnam's increasingly intricate diplomatic landscape. Analysts suggest Russia's role in Vietnam remains pivotal due to its substantial military equipment supplies and oil exploration technologies, which support Vietnam's sovereignty claims in the South China Sea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden's D-Day Diplomacy: Honoring Allies and Democracy
Faith Diplomacy: Kenyan Evangelical Pastors Shape Haiti Mission
Ukraine-China Diplomacy: Strengthening Ties and Hope for Peace
Balloon Wars: Activists Defy Kim Jong Un with Leaflets
Neighborly Diplomacy: Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony to Feature South Asian Leaders