Putin's Strategic Pivot: Strengthening Ties in Vietnam Amid International Isolation

Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a state visit to Vietnam, aiming to fortify relations amid increasing isolation due to Russia's Ukraine actions. The trip follows a North Korean visit where Putin and Kim Jong Un signed a mutual aid pact. The U.S. criticizes the visit, highlighting Vietnam's challenging diplomatic balancing act.

PTI | Hanoi | Updated: 20-06-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 10:19 IST
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Amid mounting international isolation sparked by Moscow's military ventures in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a noteworthy state visit to Vietnam this Thursday, seeking to bolster long-standing partnerships.

Upon his arrival from North Korea, where he formalized a mutual aid agreement with Kim Jong Un, Putin received a ceremonial welcome in Vietnam. His agenda includes critical discussions with top Vietnamese leaders such as Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President To Lam.

This visit has attracted sharp condemnation from the U.S., underscoring Vietnam's increasingly intricate diplomatic landscape. Analysts suggest Russia's role in Vietnam remains pivotal due to its substantial military equipment supplies and oil exploration technologies, which support Vietnam's sovereignty claims in the South China Sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

