Shiv Sena's Narrow Win Sparks Controversy in Mumbai North West

A candidate from the Mumbai North West seat has raised alarms over alleged electoral malpractice, urging the Lok Sabha secretary general not to administer the oath of office to the Shiv Sena's Ravindra Waikar.

Bharat Shah of the Hindu Samaj Party claims serious irregularities marred the vote count. His letter alleges that the election process in the constituency breached the Representation of the People Act-1950 and the Model Code of Conduct.

This dispute has gained traction after Waikar's razor-thin margin of victory of just 48 votes. Asim Sarode, representing Shiv Sena (UBT), has echoed calls for action, exacerbated by new claims of EVM tampering during the counting process, which the returning officer has refuted.

