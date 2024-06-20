Left Menu

Surama Padhy Elected Speaker of Odisha Assembly Unopposed

Surama Padhy, a senior BJP leader, was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Odisha Assembly. A two-time MLA from the Ranpur assembly segment, Padhy is the second woman to hold this prestigious position. The Chief Minister and other leaders expressed confidence in her ability to maintain the House's dignity.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-06-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 13:07 IST
Surama Padhy Elected Speaker of Odisha Assembly Unopposed
  • Country:
  • India

Surama Padhy, a senior BJP leader, on Thursday was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Odisha Assembly. Padhy, a two-time MLA elected from the Ranpur assembly segment in Nayagarh district, was the sole candidate for the position, securing the role without opposition.

Pro-tem Speaker R.P. Swain confirmed her election and officially handed over the charge to her during a special session of the Assembly. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, and other members welcomed the new Speaker with congratulatory messages.

Padhy becomes the second woman to serve as Speaker of the Odisha Assembly following Pramila Mallick of BJD. In her acceptance speech, she expressed heartfelt gratitude and called for cooperation to maintain the House's dignity, promising to remain neutral with the support of all members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Rollercoaster of Commodity Markets: Insights and Policies for the Future

Collaborations for Urban Challenges: Lisbon’s Approach to Affordable Housing through Public-Private Partnerships

The Great Economic Revival: Strategies to Reignite Global Growth

Green Tech: The Crucial Role of ICT and Financial Development in Environmental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024