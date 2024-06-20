Surama Padhy Elected Speaker of Odisha Assembly Unopposed

Surama Padhy, a senior BJP leader, on Thursday was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Odisha Assembly. Padhy, a two-time MLA elected from the Ranpur assembly segment in Nayagarh district, was the sole candidate for the position, securing the role without opposition.

Pro-tem Speaker R.P. Swain confirmed her election and officially handed over the charge to her during a special session of the Assembly. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, and other members welcomed the new Speaker with congratulatory messages.

Padhy becomes the second woman to serve as Speaker of the Odisha Assembly following Pramila Mallick of BJD. In her acceptance speech, she expressed heartfelt gratitude and called for cooperation to maintain the House's dignity, promising to remain neutral with the support of all members.

