Modi and Subianto Discuss Strengthening India-Indonesia Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a call from Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto. The two leaders engaged in a dialogue to explore avenues for bolstering the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Indonesia.

'Delighted to receive a phone call from President-elect Prabowo Subianto. Wished him success for his upcoming Presidency,' Modi announced in a post on X.

'We discussed ways to strengthen our comprehensive strategic partnership based on our civilizational ties,' he added. Subianto was officially declared president-elect by Indonesia's electoral commission in April.

