Left Menu

Modi and Subianto Discuss Strengthening India-Indonesia Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a call from Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto. They discussed strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership based on their civilizational ties. Modi expressed his delight and wished Subianto success in his upcoming presidency.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 13:54 IST
Modi and Subianto Discuss Strengthening India-Indonesia Strategic Partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a call from Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto. The two leaders engaged in a dialogue to explore avenues for bolstering the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Indonesia.

'Delighted to receive a phone call from President-elect Prabowo Subianto. Wished him success for his upcoming Presidency,' Modi announced in a post on X.

'We discussed ways to strengthen our comprehensive strategic partnership based on our civilizational ties,' he added. Subianto was officially declared president-elect by Indonesia's electoral commission in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Rollercoaster of Commodity Markets: Insights and Policies for the Future

Collaborations for Urban Challenges: Lisbon’s Approach to Affordable Housing through Public-Private Partnerships

The Great Economic Revival: Strategies to Reignite Global Growth

Green Tech: The Crucial Role of ICT and Financial Development in Environmental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024