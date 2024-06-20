Modi and Subianto Discuss Strengthening India-Indonesia Strategic Partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a call from Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto. They discussed strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership based on their civilizational ties. Modi expressed his delight and wished Subianto success in his upcoming presidency.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a call from Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto. The two leaders engaged in a dialogue to explore avenues for bolstering the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Indonesia.
'Delighted to receive a phone call from President-elect Prabowo Subianto. Wished him success for his upcoming Presidency,' Modi announced in a post on X.
'We discussed ways to strengthen our comprehensive strategic partnership based on our civilizational ties,' he added. Subianto was officially declared president-elect by Indonesia's electoral commission in April.
