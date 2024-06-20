Congress Celebrates President Droupadi Murmu's Birthday, Highlights Her Dedication
The Congress extended birthday wishes to President Droupadi Murmu, praising her wisdom and commitment to India's progress. Born in Odisha's Mayurbhanj on June 20, 1958, Murmu became the 15th President on July 25, 2022. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed the party's greetings and well-wishes on social media.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, the Congress extended warm birthday greetings to President Droupadi Murmu, acknowledging her innate wisdom and steadfast commitment to India's progress.
Born on June 20, 1958, in Uparbeda village of Odisha's Mayurbhanj, Murmu ascended to the role of the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022.
In a heartfelt message on X, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated, 'On behalf of the Congress party, we extend our warm birthday greetings to the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji. We wish you a long and healthy life.' He further added, 'May your innate wisdom and steadfast commitment to India's progress, welfare, and justice, continue to guide all Indians.'
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Droupadi Murmu
- Birthday
- India
- President
- Mallikarjun Kharge
- Progress
- Wisdom
- Commitment
- Odisha
ALSO READ
South Korea Seek Key Point Against Singapore for World Cup Qualifying Progress
Maldives is our valued partner, look forward to closer cooperation: PM Modi thanks President Muizzu
US President Biden says not ruling out using military force to defend Taiwan
Colliers Champions Sustainability: Remarkable Progress in 2023
INDIA bloc leaders to meet at Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's residence today