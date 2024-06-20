Congress Celebrates President Droupadi Murmu's Birthday, Highlights Her Dedication

On Thursday, the Congress extended warm birthday greetings to President Droupadi Murmu, acknowledging her innate wisdom and steadfast commitment to India's progress.

Born on June 20, 1958, in Uparbeda village of Odisha's Mayurbhanj, Murmu ascended to the role of the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022.

In a heartfelt message on X, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated, 'On behalf of the Congress party, we extend our warm birthday greetings to the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji. We wish you a long and healthy life.' He further added, 'May your innate wisdom and steadfast commitment to India's progress, welfare, and justice, continue to guide all Indians.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)