Past 10 years was trailer, full picture of development will be apparent in future, says Rajnath Singh in Lucknow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the progress brought about by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the past decade was merely a trailer and the complete picture of development will become apparent in the coming years. Singh was addressing BJP workers in Lucknow and later he held a meeting with party office bearers.

It was his first visit to his constituency after being re-elected as Lucknow MP for the third consecutive term. He held a meeting with the workers on his arrival after being elected Member of Parliament for the third time.

"Progress made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past decade was merely a trailer, the complete picture of development will be apparent in the coming years," he said. "BJP will keep doing development work for all sections of the society, especially the weaker section, irrespective of whether they voted for BJP or not. This Lok Sabha election presented the strength of the country's democracy and the depth of its strong roots to the world with full power," he said.

He added that more than 64 crore people in the country have voted in this election. BJP got 23.59 crore votes and Congress got 13.67 crore votes. Further, he said, "This year marks the 100th anniversary of Atalji's birth, a significant event for us. We are fortunate to have the chance to honour Atalji's birth centenary. I ask all workers in Lucknow that we should celebrate Atalji's birth centenary with great zeal."

He emphasized that he will not let the pace of development stop in Lucknow. He will try his best to build a developed Lucknow in the next five to ten years. "For the first time in 62 years after 1962, Narendra Modi has succeeded in becoming the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time," he added.

"The last ten years have been truly unprecedented. At present, India's growth rate is the highest in the world. In the last ten years, India's exports have increased and the current account deficit has reduced. In the last ten years, both opportunities and income have increased," he added. (ANI)

