Philippine President Advocates Peaceful Dispute Resolution in South China Sea
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr emphasized that the Philippines is committed to peaceful dispute resolution and not in the business of instigating wars. His remarks were directed towards troops overseeing the South China Sea, where tensions with Chinese vessels have been escalating over mutual territorial claims.
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 23-06-2024 08:52 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 08:52 IST
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Sunday his country is not in the business of instigating wars and will always aim to settle disputes peacefully.
Marcos made the remarks in a speech to troops of the Western Command unit in charge of overseeing the South China Sea, where the nation has for months had an escalating series of confrontations with Chinese vessels in areas they both claim.
