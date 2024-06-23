Karnataka forest minister halts leasing of forest land for iron ore mining in Sandur

Karnataka Minister of Environment, Ecology, and Forests, Eshwar B Khandre, has directed the officials to not to hand over the Devadari forest area of Sandur in Ballari to Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL). This comes after Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy gave his consent to start mining in the Devadari forest area to the company.

Minister Eshwar Khandre said, "99,330 trees will be cut down and destroyed due to mining here if permission is given. If the dense forest is destroyed, the problem of soil erosion and flooding will arise." Thousands of trees, including Sandalwood, Teak, Bamboo, Dindala, Honne, Rakta Bhutala, Lutiwala, Bilva, Kallu, Mango, Arali, and Kadubanni, will be stung. Thus, social activists have raised strong objections to the concerned people for permitting mining.

It is also known from the records of the forest department that more than 99,000 trees will have to be felled step by step for mining. Thus, there is widespread opposition from the entire state, including Bellary, against Union Minister Kumaraswamy for allowing the mining operations. A lot of loopholes have also been alleged against the mining company. The company was in trouble for violating forest rules earlier. Given all this, Ishwar Khandre has instructed not to sign the Aranya Tiruvalli contract at present.

Earlier, on March 28, 2016, under the chairmanship of the Principal Conservator of Forests, Forest Department, it was decided not to allow new mining leases in forest areas. The mining site is only 19 kilometers away from the Daroji Bear Sanctuary. A campaign against mining called "Save Sanduru Forest" has started on social media and the voice against mining is slowly spreading.

As per the government decision, KIOCL will mine a total area of 470.408 hectares in the Swamimalai Block of Sandur forest. (ANI)

